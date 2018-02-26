Scrap Fire Sends Huge Smoke Plume Billowing Over NYC

So there’s a fire on Fordham Road and the sunset was right in the middle of it and I got these. pic.twitter.com/MJEZ8Sw8KQ

Hope everyone is ok. Looks like the fire might be around 212th street and 10th Ave? Lots of responders and #FDNY helicopter in the neighborhood #inwoodnyc #inwoodfire pic.twitter.com/wogf3lhuXy

A scrap fire sent a huge plume of dense, black smoke billowing over New York City on Monday afternoon.

Chopper 4 footage from over the scene near the Major Deegan Expressway and the University Heights Bridge shows a pile of garbage burning as fire crews worked to battle the blaze around 5:30 p.m. FDNY firefighting boats were also brought in to battle the flames.

The blaze was brought under control by about 8 p.m., according to the FDNY. No injuries were reported.

It's not clear what sparked the flames at the salvage business on the shore of the Harlem River. But social media users said the smoke plume could be seen throughout parts of upper Manhattan, Long Island City, Queens; and even in parts of New Jersey.

The scrap business is near the tracks of the Hudson River line, as well. Train service was not been affected.