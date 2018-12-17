A trio of NYPD officers were hurt when they went door to door warning people of a fire inside their Manhattan building. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 minutes ago)

What to Know At least nine people were hurt after a fire broke out inside a building on 116th Street in Harlem early Monday, officials say

Three of the people injured the Manhattan fire were police officers; none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening

It's not yet clear what may have sparked the flames; the Red Cross is assisting displaced residents

A trio of NYPD police officers were hurt when they went door to door warning people of a fire inside their Manhattan building early Monday, officials say.

Three police officers, two children, ages 5 and 16, and four others were injured as the blaze broke out on East 116th Street in East Harlem, fire officials said. One officer suffered series injuries and the seven others all suffered minor injuries; none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The blaze broke out on the second floor at around 2 a.m. and was under control about 30 minutes, officials said. A resident said the officers were banging on doors, warning people about the fire.

Twelve fire departments and more than 60 firefighters worked to put the fire out.

It's not yet clear what may have sparked the flames. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.