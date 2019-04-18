5 Optimum Cable Trucks Burn in Wild Long Island Blaze

What to Know Five cable trucks went up in flames in an Optimum parking lot on Long Island late Wednesday, authorities say

No one was hurt in the blaze on Industrial Road in Port Jefferson Station. Authorities were called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. and found the trucks fully engulfed; at least one vehicle was completely destroyed.

Raw footage from the scene shows dramatic flames. At one point, there appears to be an explosion of sorts; video shows a firefighter just getting out of the way.

The blaze was under control within an hour. A cause is under investigation.