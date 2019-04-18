5 Optimum Cable Trucks Burn in Wild Long Island Blaze - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

5 Optimum Cable Trucks Burn in Wild Long Island Blaze

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    5 Optimum Cable Trucks Burn in Wild Long Island Blaze

    Raw footage from the scene shows firefighters battling raging flames.

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Five cable trucks went up in flames in an Optimum parking lot on Long Island late Wednesday, authorities say

    • No one was hurt, but video showed dramatic flames; at one point there was an explosion and a firefighter just got out of the way

    • The blaze was under control within an hour; a cause is under investigation

    Five cable trucks went up in flames in an Optimum parking lot on Long Island late Wednesday, authorities say. 

    No one was hurt in the blaze on Industrial Road in Port Jefferson Station. Authorities were called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. and found the trucks fully engulfed; at least one vehicle was completely destroyed.

    Raw footage from the scene shows dramatic flames. At one point, there appears to be an explosion of sorts; video shows a firefighter just getting out of the way. 

    The blaze was under control within an hour. A cause is under investigation. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    News 4

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us