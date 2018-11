A fire burned two attached houses in Yonkers on Saturday, leaving 16 people and their pets homeless, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

Residents of a two-story house on Gold Street reported smelling smoke just before 6 p.m., the Yonkers Fire Department said.

Firefighters found a large fire on the second floor.

The fire spread to the attached house, fire officials said. Both buildings were damaged by fire and water.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.