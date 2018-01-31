An infant had to be resuscitated and an adult was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after officials said a four-alarm blaze ripped through a building in Jersey City on Wednesday evening. Michael George reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

Infant Has to Be Resuscitated After NJ Blaze

An infant had to be resuscitated and an adult was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after officials said a four-alarm blaze ripped through a building in Jersey City on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said that the blaze broke out in the basement of the building on Grant Avenue about 7 p.m. and quickly spread through upper walls of the three-story, eight-unit building.

Firefighters said a baby stopped breathing after being overcome with smoke, but the infant was resuscitated and rushed to the hospital.

An adult who was in the basement of the building was badly burned and had to be intubated, authorities said. A third person cut his hand while climbing down a fire escape.

The blaze was brought under control after 10 p.m. It's not clear what sparked the flames.