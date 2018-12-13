Roof of Queens Elementary School Goes Up in Flames

Chopper 4 was over the scene of a roof fire at a school in Jamaica, Queens. (Published 2 hours ago)

Roof of Queens School Goes Up in Flames

The roof of a school in Queens went up in flames early Thursday, fire officials say and video from the scene shows.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at shortly before 6 a.m. on the roof of P.S. 160 on Inwood Street in Jamaica, the FDNY said on Twitter.

There is no word on any injuries.

Chopper 4 was first over the scene and shows heavy smoke and flames spewing out of the roof of the school.

It's not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze.

Earlier Thursday, a raging fire broke out and destroyed several businesses at a strip mall in Sunnyside. At least six firefighters were hurt in that blaze.

