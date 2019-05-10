Flames broke out on the third floor of the First Avenue apartment. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Early Wednesday, six people, including four children, were killed when a fire ripped through their fifth-floor apartment

A person was found dead in a third floor Upper East Side apartment after a fire ripped through the building early Friday, officials say.

Flames broke out on the third floor of the First Avenue apartment at around 5:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. When the flames were put out firefighters found the person dead. Their identity has not yet been released.

It’s not yet clear what sparked the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

