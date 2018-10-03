What to Know Two civilians and one firefighter were injured in a five-alarm fire in the East Village early Wednesday, officials say

One firefighter was hurt and suffered serious injuries, but officials say he is expected to survive; 2 civilians suffered minor injuries

All residents in the building were evacuated; it’s not yet known what may have sparked the blaze

More than 200 firefighters battled an early Wednesday five-alarm blaze in the East Village, a fire that hurt six people, four of whom were firefighters and one of them suffered serious injuries, officials say.

The blaze broke out inside a five-story apartment building just before 2 a.m. on First Avenue, between East 11th and East 12th streets, according to the FDNY. The fire started off as a three-alarm blaze burning on the first and second floors, but quickly went to a fourth-alarm and then went up again to a fifth-alarm around 5 a.m.

Four firefighters were injured, although just one of them suffered serious injuries, but officials say he is expected to survive; all other injuries to firefighters were considered to be minor. The type of injuries the firefighters suffered were not immediately known.

Two civilians were also hurt, but their injuries are described as minor.

All residents in the building were evacuated. It’s not yet known what may have sparked the blaze.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area.