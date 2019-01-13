Fire Destroys Historic Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford

The historic Shakespeare American Theater burned to the ground on Sunday morning.

A fire ripped through the historic Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford early Sunday morning.

Firefighters received the call around 1 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building on Elm Street.

The heaviest fire was in the area of the stage, according to fire officials.

Firefighters fought the flames from outside the building due to the size of the fire, fire officials said.

The building collapsed while firefighters were trying to put out the flames.

The theater has been vacant for several years.