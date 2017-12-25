A Christmas afternoon blaze sent flames spewing from top-floor windows at an apartment building next door to a fire house in Chelsea. (Published 5 hours ago)

Two people were hurt in a blaze that broke out on the top floor of an apartment building next door to an FDNY station house in Chelsea on Christmas, according to officials.

Fire officials said that a resident and a firefighter were both treated for minor injuries in the blaze on West 19th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues was brought under control by about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

The FDNY said the flames were mostly confined to the top floor and cockloft of the building that sits next door to FDNY Engine 3. The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately available.

Dozens of people crowded around the street and filmed through their apartment windows as firefighters tried to douse the flames. In some of the footage, firefighters could be seen atop the building's roof.

At least one observer posted to Twitter that a woman on the street was "crying and saying her husband and pets are still inside."





A blaze earlier on Christmas in a midtown high-rise left a 76-year-old man dead.

Top Tri-State News Photos