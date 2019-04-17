Inferno Devours Sushi Restaurant, Medical Building in Brooklyn - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Inferno Devours Sushi Restaurant, Medical Building in Brooklyn

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Inferno Devours Building in Brooklyn

    Chopper 4 was over the scene.

    (Published 3 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A raging fire tore through a sushi restaurant and medical office in Brooklyn early Wednesday

    • Angry flames leaped from the roof as smoke billowed over Marine Park; no injuries were immediately reported

    • A cause of the blaze is under investigation

    A raging fire tore through a sushi restaurant and attached medical building in Brooklyn early Wednesday, spewing smoke over the neighborhood as firefighters battled intense flames. 

    The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a commercial building on Flatbush Avenue. Chopper 4 showed a dramatic scene, with thick smoke billowing from the roof and flames appearing to overtake the entire structure. 

    The fire had escalated to a three-alarm blaze within half an hour; the roof appeared to collapse completely and the fire seemed to be spreading to adjacent buildings. No injuries were immediately reported. 

    A cause of the fire is under investigation. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us