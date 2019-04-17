Chopper 4 was over the scene.

Angry flames leaped from the roof as smoke billowed over Marine Park; no injuries were immediately reported

A raging fire tore through a sushi restaurant and attached medical building in Brooklyn early Wednesday, spewing smoke over the neighborhood as firefighters battled intense flames.

The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a commercial building on Flatbush Avenue. Chopper 4 showed a dramatic scene, with thick smoke billowing from the roof and flames appearing to overtake the entire structure.

The fire had escalated to a three-alarm blaze within half an hour; the roof appeared to collapse completely and the fire seemed to be spreading to adjacent buildings. No injuries were immediately reported.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.