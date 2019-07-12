The FDNY released drone video as it battles a four-alarm blaze in the Bronx. (Published 28 minutes ago)

At least three people were hurt when a four-alarm blaze tore through an apartment building in the Bronx early Friday, fire officials say.

The fire broke out at the Watson Avenue building in Soundview shortly after 6 a.m. and quickly escalated to four alarms, with nearly 150 firefighters converging on the scene.

All of the victims are civilians at this point, and fire officials say all are expected to survive. Details on the nature of their injuries weren't immediately available.

A cause of the fire, which shrouded the entire building in smoke, is under investigation. It remained raging out of control 70 minutes after it broke out.

