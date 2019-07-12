4-Alarm Blaze Devours Bronx Apartment Building, Shrouding Complex in Smoke - NBC New York
4-Alarm Blaze Devours Bronx Apartment Building, Shrouding Complex in Smoke

At least three civilians were hurt in the fire

Published 25 minutes ago

    FDNY Releases Drone Video of 4-Alarm Bronx Fire

    The FDNY released drone video as it battles a four-alarm blaze in the Bronx. (Published 28 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze at a Bronx apartment building

    • The fire broke out around 6:10 a.m. Friday at a multi-story apartment building on Watson Avenue in Soundview

    • At least three civilians were hurt, fire officials said, but all are expected to survive

    At least three people were hurt when a four-alarm blaze tore through an apartment building in the Bronx early Friday, fire officials say. 

    The fire broke out at the Watson Avenue building in Soundview shortly after 6 a.m. and quickly escalated to four alarms, with nearly 150 firefighters converging on the scene.

    All of the victims are civilians at this point, and fire officials say all are expected to survive. Details on the nature of their injuries weren't immediately available.

    A cause of the fire, which shrouded the entire building in smoke, is under investigation. It remained raging out of control 70 minutes after it broke out. 

