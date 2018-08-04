Fire Breaks Out in Basement of Upper West Side Hostel: FDNY - NBC New York
Fire Breaks Out in Basement of Upper West Side Hostel: FDNY

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A fire broke out in the basement of a hostel on the Upper West Side, the FDNY said

    • FDNY received a call reporting the fire around 8:26 p.m.

    • No one had been treated for injuries as of around 9:45 p.m.

    A fire broke out in the basement of a hostel on the Upper West Side, the FDNY said.

    The department received a call reporting a fire in the basement of the Central Park West Hostel, at 201 W. 87th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, around 8:26 p.m. on Saturday.


    No one had been treated for injuries as of around 9:45 p.m., the FDNY said.

