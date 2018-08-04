Fire Breaks Out in Basement of Upper West Side Hostel: FDNY

What to Know
A fire broke out in the basement of a hostel on the Upper West Side, the FDNY said.
The department received a call reporting a fire in the basement of the Central Park West Hostel, at 201 W. 87th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, around 8:26 p.m. on Saturday.
No one had been treated for injuries as of around 9:45 p.m., the FDNY said.