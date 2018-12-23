2 People Critically Hurt in Fire at Queens Church Building: FDNY

A fire broke out at a building with a storefront church in Queens on Sunday, critically injuring two people, the FDNY said.

The three-story building in Jamaica has two floors of apartments above the Next Generation of Victory Temple.

It wasn't clear whether those injured were in the Pentecostal temple or the apartments.

The FDNY said the fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. in the building on 150th Street, just a few blocks from York College. It burned on the first floor, where the church is, and the second floor.

The church broadcast a sermon on Facebook live about an hour before the fire started.