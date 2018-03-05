Piece of Fiery Brooklyn Building Falls on Firefighters Battling Blaze, 2 Hurt: Officials - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
logo_nyc_2x

Piece of Fiery Brooklyn Building Falls on Firefighters Battling Blaze, 2 Hurt: Officials

By Katherine Creag

Published at 4:07 AM EST on Mar 5, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    Firefighters Hurt Fighting to Put Out Raging NYC Fire

    Officials say a pair of firefighters were hurt battling a raging fire inside a Brooklyn brownstone. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Two FDNY firefighters were hurt when battling a blaze on Jefferson Avenue in Brooklyn, officials say

    • One of the injured firefighters is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition

    • It wasn’t clear what sparked the fire, but officials said the first three floors and cockloft of the Bed-Stuy building we engulfed by flames

    Officials say a pair of firefighters were hurt battling a raging fire inside a Brooklyn brownstone and video shows a piece of the burning home come tumbling down on top of them. 

    The three-alarm fire on Jefferson Avenue in Bed-Stuy injured at least two firefighters, one critically, after it broke out around 12:30 Monday morning, the FDNY says. The other firefighter hurt is in stable condition. 

    No residents were hurt, officials said. 

    Video from the scene shows a piece of the fiery building fall onto a group of firefighters standing on the front steps spraying water on the inferno. The flames and smoke were also seen pouring from the windows.

    It wasn’t clear what may have sparked the blaze, but officials said fire completely engulfed the first three floors and cockloft of the building.

    The FDNY said the fire was under control several hours later around 3 a.m.

