LIRR train service is suspended in both directions on Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay, Hempstead due to a fire adjacent to LIRR tracks east of Jamaica Station.

Service is suspended in both directions on Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay, Hempstead branches

Photos from the scene showed thick black smoke, fueled by strong wind gusts, billowing out over about a half-dozen rows of parked LIRR cars

A raging fire near the Long Island Rail Road tracks east of Jamaica Station has completely knocked out four LIRR branches "until further notice," the railroad said in a flurry of tweets Friday afternoon.

Service is suspended in both directions on Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay, Hempstead branches because of the fire, which appeared to have started at a recycling and waste removal-plant in the area. No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene showed thick black smoke, fueled by strong wind gusts, billowing out over about a half-dozen rows of parked LIRR cars on the tracks. Intense flames were seen leaping over a fence, near power lines.

LIRR Service Suspended 'Until Further Notice' Due to Fire

A number of trains were cancelled as the fire raged early Friday afternoon. Others were delayed; still others were held at various stations. Notify NYC, the city's official emergency management notification system, warned of traffic delays in the area and said people should close their windows to avoid smoke.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.

LIRR customers are encouraged to use alternate branches, including the Port Washington and Babylon branches. NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside, according to the MTA.



The news comes the same day that NJ Transit commuters experienced suspended service and subsequent delays between New York Penn Station and Newark Penn after a portal bridge got stuck open, which created a Friday commute disaster for tens of thousands of riders on multiple branches.

