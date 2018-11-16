'Stranger Things' Star Claims He and His Family Are Stranded at NYC Airport With Every Hotel Booked - NBC New York
'Stranger Things' Star Claims He and His Family Are Stranded at NYC Airport With Every Hotel Booked

Published 28 minutes ago

    'Stranger Things' Star Claims He and His Family Are Stranded at NYC Airport With Every Hotel Booked
    Getty Images/File
    Actor Finn Wolfhard.

    It’s no Upside Down, it’s real life.

    An actor from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” claims he and his family are stranded at a New York City airport, with no place to go.

    Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the fantasy-horror show, tweeted early Friday that he and his family were stranded because every hotel in the Big Apple was booked.

    “Hey any hotels in NYC DM me,” the15-year-old actor tweeted. “Me and my family are stranded at the airport and every hotel is booked.”

    NYC was plagued with the season’s first snowstorm that dropped 6 inches in Central Park. Traffic and mass transit was a nightmare and the commute trouble have lingered into Friday morning.

    Some commuters complained that it took them more than six hours to get home during the evening commute.

