It’s no Upside Down, it’s real life.

An actor from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” claims he and his family are stranded at a New York City airport, with no place to go.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the fantasy-horror show, tweeted early Friday that he and his family were stranded because every hotel in the Big Apple was booked.

“Hey any hotels in NYC DM me,” the15-year-old actor tweeted. “Me and my family are stranded at the airport and every hotel is booked.”

NYC was plagued with the season’s first snowstorm that dropped 6 inches in Central Park. Traffic and mass transit was a nightmare and the commute trouble have lingered into Friday morning.

Some commuters complained that it took them more than six hours to get home during the evening commute.