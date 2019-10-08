Find Tory Burch’s Lost Dog 'Chicken' for a $10K Reward

What to Know Tory Burch has taken to Instagram to post about her lost dog "Chicken"

Fashion designer Tory Burch has taken to Instagram to post about her lost dog.

Her 7-month old brown miniature poodle "Chicken" has been missing since she was last seen near near East 61st Street and Fifth Avenue at the southeastern part of Central Park on October 6th around 7:30 p.m.

The last update leading to Chicken’s disappearance points to a couple who were allegedly going to get the dog’s micro-chip scanned, last seen the same night she went missing, around midnight near the First Republic Bank located on East 56th Street and Madison Avenue.

All the information on Chicken’s disappearance can be found on Burch’s personal Instagram account. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, the fashion mogul post an update thanking the couple for finding the beloved pet.

“We know you are taking good care of her. Please help us bring Chicken home, we miss her terribly! We will provide you a great reward, You are our hero! We love her so much and want her to come home,” reads Burch’s latest Instagram post regarding the lost dog.

Burch was offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who returns her pup, with no questions asked. If you have any information regarding “Chicken” please call (646) 386-6674 or email missingdogcentralpark@gmail.com.

Burch could not immediately be reached for comment on the lost dog.