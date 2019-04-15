What to Know A new study from RENTCafe found that in order to avoid rent burden in New York, you’d have to live in an apartment with less than 300 sq ft.

The only other city with a smaller average space is Boston.

A study by the Citizen’s Budget Commission found that 44% of all New Yorkers are rent burdened.

A new study has found that in order to avoid rent burden -- spending more than 30 percent of your income on rent -- on a median income in New York, you’d have to live in an apartment with less than 300 square feet of space.

The only other city with a smaller average space is Boston. Out of the 100 large cities in the RENTCafe study, only 14 offered larger than average apartments without rent burden.

A study by the Citizen’s Budget Commission found that 44 percent of all New Yorkers are rent burdened, and more than half of these households spend at least 50 percent of their income on rent.

You can calculate the square footage you can afford to rent in the nation’s largest cities here.