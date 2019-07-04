Excitement was building early Thursday morning at the South Street Seaport in anticipation for Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks as millions of people are expected to watch the display that will light up the night sky. Tracie Strahan has the latest.

Excitement was building early Thursday morning at the South Street Seaport in anticipation for Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks as millions of people are expected to watch the display that will light up the night sky later that night.

If you are planning on making your way to downtown Manhattan for the 4th of July there are some things you need to know security-wise.

The NYPD has been preparing for the holiday extravaganza well in advance of the fireworks show. They will be using a drone for the first time to keep an eye out on the celebration. Additionally, any unauthorized drone will be detected by sensors that will be in place.

If you plan on heading to one of the official viewing areas, you’ll have to pass through several barricades. There will also be several security checkpoints in place.

It should be noted that those who plan on heading to one of the viewing points and bring some of the prohibited items, you may not be able to stick around. There are certain viewing areas where coolers, backpacks, umbrellas and the like will not be permitted.

Street closures are set to take place around 2 p.m. Thursday – so make sure to give yourself plenty of time if you are planning to travel to downtown to view the fireworks. For more information on street closures, click here.

Macy’s is expected to put on a big show this year – bigger than in years past.

Be on the lookout for 70,000 aerial shells in affect. Fun fact? The largest show before this year’s 4th of July show had 60,000 shell.

If you want to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks from the comfort of your home, be sure to tune in to NBC 4 starting at 8 p.m. Thursday to watch all the fun live.