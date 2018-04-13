A 14-year-old girl is in a hospital after a caught-on-camera brawl outside a New York City high school involving at least one parent. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Video of the fisticuffs outside the Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School shows several students pounding on one another Thursday afternoon, with the violence even spilling out into traffic as security officers and others try to break up the fight. The girl’s mother can also be seen grappling with at least one other student.

“Oh they wildin’” the person capturing the video can be seen saying repeatedly.

At one point in the footage, the mother follows two teens out into the street and falls in front of a car as it repeatedly honks its horn.

The mother, who was arrested along with a 17-year-old involved in the fight, told News 4 her daughter had been bullied for the last couple of weeks. She said the fight broke out when she and her daughter showed up to ask administrators for a transfer.

It's not clear how badly the woman's daughter was injured in the fight, or if other students were also taken to the hospital.

The city Department of Education said it is looking into the fight. The NYPD, meanwhile, said it is looking for two other teens who were involved.