NY-Made Ice Cream Bars Recalled Over Listeria Fears

Ice cream bars that were made in New York have been recalled amid fears that they may be contaminated with listeria, a dangerous bacteria.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation issued a voluntary recall of all orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars produced in 2017 at the company’s plant in Dunkirk, New York.

The ice cream bars were sold under a variety of brand names and at a variety of merchants, including ALDI, BJ’s, Dollar Tree and Price Rite. For a full list of brand names and merchants head to the FDA’s page for this recall.

The recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a “best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

No illnesses have been reported as of Jan. 9, according to the FDA. Although no evidence of contamination dates prior to Oct. 31, 2017, Fieldbrook Foods Corportation has issued a recall back to Jan. 1 out of an abundance of caution.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Healthy people may suffer from headache, fever, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.