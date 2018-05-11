Fetus Dumped in Harlem Trash Can: NYPD - NBC New York
Fetus Dumped in Harlem Trash Can: NYPD

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Police responding to a tip from Bellevue Hospital found a fetus dumped in a Harlem trash can Thursday afternoon.

    The NYPD said it received a call from the hospital, with a person saying a fetus may have been discarded in the 1400 block of Amsterdam Avenue in the Manhattanville section.

    Police responded to the scene and found a "fetus of undetermined age and gender" in a garbage can on the street. Paramedics pronounced it dead at the scene.

    According to police sources, a young woman went to Bellevue claiming she had had a miscarriage and threw the fetus in the trash. 

    As of Friday morning there were no arrests and no cause of death. 

