Police responding to a tip from Bellevue Hospital found a fetus dumped in a Harlem trash can Thursday afternoon.

The NYPD said it received a call from the hospital, with a person saying a fetus may have been discarded in the 1400 block of Amsterdam Avenue in the Manhattanville section.

Police responded to the scene and found a "fetus of undetermined age and gender" in a garbage can on the street. Paramedics pronounced it dead at the scene.

According to police sources, a young woman went to Bellevue claiming she had had a miscarriage and threw the fetus in the trash.

As of Friday morning there were no arrests and no cause of death.