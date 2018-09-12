Police are searching for the person who dumped a fetus in a restroom on board an American Airlines plane, found at LaGuardia Airport. Marc Santia reports.

What to Know The dead fetus found in an airplane bathroom at LaGuardia Airport Aug. 7 by a cleaning crew was stillborn, according to officials

Chief ME for NYC revealed the autopsy findings Wednesday saying the fetus “had been non-viable for at least 24 hours" before delivery

The medical examiner added that there was no criminality and no charges will be filed

The dead fetus found in an airplane bathroom at LaGuardia Airport last month was stillborn, according to officials.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for NYC revealed the autopsy findings Wednesday, saying the fetus, which was discovered Aug. 7 aboard an American Airlines flight, “had been non-viable for at least 24 hours prior to the unanticipated delivery.”

The medical examiner added that there was no criminality and no charges will be filed.

A cleaning crew made the grisly discovery was made before 7 a.m. aboard the August flight, which arrived in Queens from Charlotte late the night before.

American's flight tracker showed the plane, flight 1942, left Charlotte at 8:56 p.m. and arrived at LaGuardia's Terminal B at 10:44 p.m. Aug. 6. Photos from the scene showed Port Authority cops surround the jet on a tarmac Aug. 7 after it apparently was removed from the hangar for further investigation.

Cops tracked down the young woman who says she miscarried in the flight’s bathroom she didn't even know she was pregnant, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News 4 New York.

Detectives tracked her down at a hospital in Brooklyn after flight attendants who had been on the plane said they remembered seeing two young women sitting near the back go into the bathroom after it landed. Cops pulled out a manifest and looked for the names of the women who had been sitting there.

The mother, whose name has not been released, told detectives she had been bleeding for a day or two while they were on a trip in Jamaica. Their flight stopped in Charlotte, North Carolina, before heading back to New York -- and when the plane did land in Queens, the mother said she was uncomfortable.

She told cops she miscarried the fetus in the plane bathroom, put it in the toilet and covered it with paper towels. She said the baby didn't make a sound and didn't appear to be alive.