30-Year-Old Woman Steals Fentanyl From NJ Fertility Clinic: Police

An employee of a South Jersey fertility clinic is accused of swiping dozens of doses of the powerful narcotic fentanyl.

Evesham Township police responded to the South Jersey Fertility Clinic along Lippincott Drive in Marlton on May 14 after 60 doses the synthetic opioid went missing from a locked medication box.

Investigators later determined that Amanda Alexander, a new employee at the clinic, used a doctor’s electronic prescription account to prescribe herself the pain medication, which the CDC says is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, on four separate occasions, police said.

The 30-year-old Gibbstown resident was later charged with narcotics fraud, drug possession and medication theft, police said.

Alexander is free on her own recognizance awaiting her next court date.

NBC10 was unable to find a phone number for Alexander so that she could comment on the charges. A message left on a social media account appearing to belong to Alexander wasn’t returned.

The clinic had no comment about the incident.