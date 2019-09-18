Ferry Evacuated on Long Island Following Bomb Scare; Police Say it Was 'Misunderstanding' - NBC New York
Ferry Evacuated on Long Island Following Bomb Scare; Police Say it Was 'Misunderstanding'

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Suffolk Police swarmed Port Jefferson Ferry Dock Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of a possible bomb threat, according to police

    • Suffolk County police responded around 1:20 p.m. after caller reported a passenger overheard discussing the potential to put bomb

    • Passengers disembarked, according to police, and after interviewing them, it was determined to be a misunderstanding

    Suffolk Police swarmed Port Jefferson Ferry Dock Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of a possible bomb threat -- a report that turned out to be a misunderstanding, according to police.

    Suffolk County police responded around 1:20 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a passenger overheard discussing the potential to put a bomb on the boat.

    Passengers disembarked, according to police, and after interviewing them, it was determined to be a misunderstanding. 

    Police searched the boat and no explosives were found. Police say the incident was non-criminal in nature. 

