What to Know Suffolk Police swarmed Port Jefferson Ferry Dock Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of a possible bomb threat, according to police

Suffolk County police responded around 1:20 p.m. after caller reported a passenger overheard discussing the potential to put bomb

Passengers disembarked, according to police, and after interviewing them, it was determined to be a misunderstanding

Suffolk Police swarmed Port Jefferson Ferry Dock Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of a possible bomb threat -- a report that turned out to be a misunderstanding, according to police.

Suffolk County police responded around 1:20 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a passenger overheard discussing the potential to put a bomb on the boat.

Passengers disembarked, according to police, and after interviewing them, it was determined to be a misunderstanding.

Police searched the boat and no explosives were found. Police say the incident was non-criminal in nature.