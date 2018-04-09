NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47, Stop & Shop and food pantries across the tri-state region have teamed up for "Feeding Our Families," an annual food drive to help end hunger. On April 28, you can donate items at more than 250 Stop & Shop locations across the region.

What to Know Feeding our Families is one of the largest single-day multi-state food drives in the Northeast; donate April 28 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Local area food banks will collect non-perishable items at more than 250 local Stop & Shop locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Visit nbcnewyork.com/fooddrive or telemundo47.com/alimentar for a sample shopping list, store locations and more details

Coming together for a second consecutive year to help local families and food banks replenish non-perishable supplies to sustain important anti-hunger efforts, NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU will join with Stop & Shop and eight regional food banks on Saturday, April 28 for the Feeding Our Families (or Alimentando a Nuestras Familias) second annual food drive, one of the largest single day multi-state food drives in the Northeast.

The food collection drive will take place at more than 250 local Stop & Shop locations throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Click here for a map of food donation locations.

“Feeding our Families is one of WNBC’s most successful community events. Our anchors, reporters and employees are committed to fighting hunger and making a difference. This is why WNBC has worked with our partners to expand our 2018 campaign and collect more non-perishable goods for local families in need,” said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of NBC 4 New York.

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 will deliver live reports and broadcast cut-ins from several tri-state Stop & Shop locations on Saturday, April 28, including on NBC 4 New York’s "Weekend Today in New York" at 8:30 a.m. and "News 4 New York at 6 PM," as well as on Telemundo 47’s "Noticiero 47 Telemundo at 6 PM." Stations’ news anchors and reporters will also visit numerous Stop & Shop collection locations that day to support the on-site efforts.

“At Telemundo 47 we believe that no one should go hungry and this is why our partnership with NBC 4 New York and Stop & Shop is so important. Working together with our local food banks, our Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive will again bring our community together to help those who need our help the most,” said Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager of Telemundo 47.

Stop & Shop is the tri-state’s largest supermarket and has been a strong partner of area food banks and hunger relief organizations for many years. Stop & Shop shares in our food bank partner’s mission to feed our neighbors in need and help put an end to hunger. Each year, Stop & Shop donates millions of meals to communities with food insecurity throughout the region.

“We are proud to host the 'Feeding our Families' food drive in our stores and partner with NBC 4, Telemundo 47 and our food bank partners on this important cause," said Phil Tracey, Stop & Shop's director of community relations. "Chronic hunger is a problem in every community, and as a grocery retailer, we have an opportunity to make a difference. Together with our customers, we look forward to helping our local food banks restock their shelves and deliver hundreds of thousands of meals to those who need them the most."

Food bank operations face periods of greatest need between January and August, a time outside of traditional periods of giving and volunteering coinciding with the holiday season. Non-perishable items are requested by families daily, but the most frequently-requested items are those not covered by public assistance programs such as WIC and SNAP. These requests range from baby diapers to personal hygiene items such as toilet paper, tampons and more.

Unique to NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47’s Feeding our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive is the “Give 4” recruitment initiative. Those who register to volunteer four hours of their time every four months at local food banks can aid in more ways than stocking shelves, packing supplies and making local deliveries.

“Give 4” donors can also assist local food banks and rescue operations through non-physical, customized tasks including accounting, social media, digital marketing and advertising, among others.

For more information on the April 28 Feeding Our Families/Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive, please visit NBCNewYork.com, Telemundo47.com, StopandShop.com or any participating food bank or food rescue organization.

Eight regional food banks have agreed to join WNBC and WNJU on Saturday, April 28: