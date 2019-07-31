Sources: Feds Take Down Members of Notorious New Jersey Street Gang in Drug Ring Bust - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Sources: Feds Take Down Members of Notorious New Jersey Street Gang in Drug Ring Bust

Director of recreation center also arrested for allegedly receiving and storing the drugs in complex

By Joe Valiquette

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Sources: Feds Take Down Members of Notorious New Jersey Street Gang in Drug Ring Bust
    What to Know

    • Early Wednesday DEA agents and Newark police officers arrested several members of a street gang, known as the G-Shine Bloods

    • They were charged with distributing heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in Newark, law enforcement sources say

    • Also charged was the director of a recreation center where the gang allegedly received and stored narcotics, law enforcement says

    Early Wednesday DEA agents and Newark police officers arrested several members of a street gang, known as the G-Shine Bloods, and charged them with distributing heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in Newark, including at a public housing complex known as the Broadway Townhomes, law enforcement sources say.

    The defendants are named in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Newark. Charges include conspiracy and narcotics distribution.

    The G-Shine Bloods is a subset of the Bloods street gang and is led by defendants Edward Williams and Wali Duncan, court papers say.

    Also charged is Arthur Hardy, director of the Rotunda Recreation and Wellness Center in Newark, where the gang allegedly received and stored narcotics, court papers and law enforcement sources say.

    Details of the investigation and charges are expected to be released by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Newark later today.

    The individuals arrested will appear in federal court in Newark later Wednesday.

    Attorney information for the arrested was not immediately available.

