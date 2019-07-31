What to Know Early Wednesday DEA agents and Newark police officers arrested several members of a street gang, known as the G-Shine Bloods

Early Wednesday DEA agents and Newark police officers arrested several members of a street gang, known as the G-Shine Bloods, and charged them with distributing heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in Newark, including at a public housing complex known as the Broadway Townhomes, law enforcement sources say.

The defendants are named in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Newark. Charges include conspiracy and narcotics distribution.

The G-Shine Bloods is a subset of the Bloods street gang and is led by defendants Edward Williams and Wali Duncan, court papers say.

Also charged is Arthur Hardy, director of the Rotunda Recreation and Wellness Center in Newark, where the gang allegedly received and stored narcotics, court papers and law enforcement sources say.

Details of the investigation and charges are expected to be released by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Newark later today.

The individuals arrested will appear in federal court in Newark later Wednesday.

Attorney information for the arrested was not immediately available.