Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Feds Take Down, Charge Members of Notorious Newark-Based Street Gang: Sources

The alleged members face federal narcotics and weapons charges, sources say

By Joe Valiquette

Published 43 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • 27 members of a Newark-based street gang, named the CKarter Boys, face federal narcotics and weapons charges, according to sources

    • Eighteen defendants were arrested early Tuesday, several were already in custody, and others are being sought, the sources said

    • The investigation was conducted by the U.S ATF, DEA and Newark Police

    Twenty seven members of a Newark-based street gang, named the CKarter Boys, face federal narcotics and weapons charges, according to law enforcement sources.

    Eighteen defendants were arrested early Tuesday, several were already in custody, and others are being sought, the sources said.

    The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Newark Police Department.

    Details of the charges and investigation will be released by the U.S. Attorney in Newark at a press conference Tuesday.

    Complaint

