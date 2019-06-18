What to Know 27 members of a Newark-based street gang, named the CKarter Boys, face federal narcotics and weapons charges, according to sources

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Newark Police Department.

Details of the charges and investigation will be released by the U.S. Attorney in Newark at a press conference Tuesday.