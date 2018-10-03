Feds: Man Tried to Smuggle $115K-Worth of Cocaine Through JFK in Bailey’s Bottles - NBC New York
Feds: Man Tried to Smuggle $115K-Worth of Cocaine Through JFK in Bailey’s Bottles

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    What to Know

    • A Jamaican citizen was arrested after attempting to smuggle in cocaine through JFK airport in Bailey's liquor bottles, authorities say

    • On Sept. 28, CBP officers allegedly found cocaine wrapped in clear plastic bags within the bottles

    • Akeem Rasheen Lewis was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents for further investigation

    It was not a “happy hour” for an arriving passenger at John F. Kennedy International Airport who ended up getting arrested after he attempted to smuggle in pounds of cocaine inside liquor bottles, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

    Authorities say that on Sept. 28, Akeem Rasheen Lewis, a Jamaican citizen, arrived on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica. Allegedly, upon examination, CBP officers removed three bottles of Bailey’s liquor from Lewis’ duty free bag after they appeared to have been tampered with.

    Subsequently, Lewis taken to a private search room where CBP officers discovered white powder wrapped in clear plastic bags within the bottles, authorities say.

    A total of three packages containing nine pounds of cocaine with a street value of $115,000 were discovered, according to CBP.

    Lewis was placed under arrest and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents for further investigation.

    Attorney information for Lewis was not immediately available.

