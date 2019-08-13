Fedora-Wearing Man Robs Bank on Long Island: Police

Most robbers try to blend in but not this guy on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say a fedora-wearing man in his late 20s to 30s walked into a Chase Bank in Miller Place Monday afternoon and demanded cash from a teller by handing the employee a note.

The bank teller did as told and handed the man, who was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, cash from the drawer, police said.

Aside from the "summer style fedora hat," the robbery suspect was decribed as an average height, medium build white man. He was wearing dark rimmed glasses and had a dark colored beard, according to police.

Any one with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.