A federal correctional officer faces charges that he sexually abused female prisoners in Manhattan for years, including trading sex for makeup and other contraband with one inmate.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan unsealed a nine-count indctment against Colin Akparanta on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Akparanta, a guard at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, abused four women at the facility from 2012 through 2018.

The officer "smuggled contraband, including, but not limited to, personal hygiene items, makeup, and food into the MCC for some of the victims, and, with respect to at least one of the victims, explicitly conditioned his provision of contraband on the inmate’s continued performance of sexual acts with him," the office said in a statement.

Prosecutors also allege that he asked victims for their contact information so he could reach them after their release from custody.

Akparanta, 42, of Irvington, New Jersey, who also went by the nicknames "Akon" and "Africa," worked at the MCC since 2004 and was arrested Tuesday morning. He faces four counts of sexual abuse of a ward, four counts of abusive sexual contact and one count of deprivation of civil rights.

Attorney information was not immediately available.