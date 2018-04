A FedEx delivery driver has been arrested, accused of stabbing a man in the back near the Empire State Building Monday afternoon, officials say.

The FDNY says it was called to the area of West 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. for a man stabbed in the back three times.

The stabbing apparently stemmed from a dispute.

Police have taped off the crime scene as they collect evidence; blood could be seen on the sidewalk.

A message seeking comment was left with FedEx.