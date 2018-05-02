 Burgers, Chicken, Subs, Mex & Pizza: America's Favorite Fast-Food Chains Revealed - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Burgers, Chicken, Subs, Mex & Pizza: America's Favorite Fast-Food Chains Revealed

21 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

When it comes to favorite American staples like burgers, pizza and sandwiches, there's never a lack of places to get some delectable bites.But sometimes you're on the road -- there's a chain (maybe there's two) and you're not sure where to stop.

Market Force Information has just put out the results from a large-scale consumer study ranking the top three chains in each major categories.

Scroll through the drool-inducing photos to see if your favorite spot made the cut, and see more about the Market Force Information study here.
More Photo Galleries
Workers, Activists Rally for May Day Around the World
Scenes From the Border: Migrants Caravan Prepares to Cross
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us