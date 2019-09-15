A father of two young girls was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police and family members said. Michael George reports.

Father of Two Killed in Brooklyn Hit-and-Run

A father of two young girls was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police and family members said.

The 31-year-old victim, identified by his mother-in-law as Kassim Matthews, was struck by a vehicle on Albany Avenue, near Park Place, in Crown Heights around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the FDNY. The driver fled the scene.

Matthews was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His mother-in-law told NBC 4 New York he had two young daughters.

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident, and no one had been arrested as of Sunday morning.

An investigation is ongoing.