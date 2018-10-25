Father and Son Struck While Crossing New York Intersection, Video Shows - NBC New York
BREAKING
NEWS
Suspicious_Package_Mailed_to_Post_Office_in_South_LA
10 Packages Seized
Some Were Incapable of Exploding
logo_nyc_2x

Father and Son Struck While Crossing New York Intersection, Video Shows

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Pedestrians Struck in Brooklyn

    Surveillance video captured the moment a man and his son were struck by a car Thursday morning in Brooklyn.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A father and his 11-year-old son were struck while crossing the street when two cars collided at an intersection in Brooklyn Thursday

    • Police say the 47-year-old man and his son were struck when one of the vehicles veered off

    • Father and son were taken to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries; No word on if either driver will face charges

    A father and his 11-year-old son were struck while crossing the street when two cars collided at an intersection in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

    According to NYPD, the incident took place around 7:46 a.m. at the intersection of Crown Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

    Police say the 47-year-old man and his son were struck when one of the vehicles veered off.

    Surveillance video showed the impact, which left both father and son on someone's lawn.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Both victims were taken to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

    No word on whether either of the drivers are facing charges.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us