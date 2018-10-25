Surveillance video captured the moment a man and his son were struck by a car Thursday morning in Brooklyn.

What to Know A father and his 11-year-old son were struck while crossing the street when two cars collided at an intersection in Brooklyn Thursday

Police say the 47-year-old man and his son were struck when one of the vehicles veered off

Father and son were taken to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries; No word on if either driver will face charges

A father and his 11-year-old son were struck while crossing the street when two cars collided at an intersection in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

According to NYPD, the incident took place around 7:46 a.m. at the intersection of Crown Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Police say the 47-year-old man and his son were struck when one of the vehicles veered off.

Surveillance video showed the impact, which left both father and son on someone's lawn.

Both victims were taken to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

No word on whether either of the drivers are facing charges.