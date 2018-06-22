What to Know Lloyd Scott, of Mount Vernon, has been indicted for allegedly beating his son to death at their home while the boy's mother was working

The toddler's mother had no idea anything was wrong when she got home because prosecutors say Scott told her the child was asleep

Scott has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges in the death of his 2-year-old son

A 34-year-old Westchester County father has been indicted for allegedly murdering his 2-year-old son, beating him and putting him to bed, then telling the child's mother when she got home from work that the boy was sleeping.

Lloyd Scott, of Mount Vernon, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, both felonies.

Prosecutors say Scott was home alone with his toddler while the child's mother was at work on April 16. At some point while they were alone, Scott allegedly beat the child, then put him to bed. His mother had no idea anything was wrong when she got home because prosecutors say Scott told her the child was asleep.

She checked on her son later and found he wasn't breathing. Scott drove the mother and child to a hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. An autopsy found the boy had suffered blunt force trauma to his body, prosecutors say.

Scott was remanded to a Valhalla jail pending a court appearance next month. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.