A Long Island high school principal has been accused of sexually assaulting a student who viewed him as a “father figure,” according to a $10 million legal claim.

Alleged teen victim Anastasi Stapon broke her silence for the first time on Monday, claiming Riverhead High School principal Charles Regan assaulted her in his office during the week of April 29.

“We hugged, then he brought me in for a kiss and he held the back of my neck,” said Stapon.

The 18-year-old alleges Regan also sent hundreds of text messages over the last month, some urging her to masturbate and watch porn, according to the claim.

Stapon filed a police report after the incident inside his office, and together with her parents filed the claim against the school district.

“This school has not even sought to have this man arrested, the Riverhead police have done nothing,” Stapon said.

Regan was considered a family friend according to Stapon, who said he helped her overcome depression.

“Her principal, who had been her mentor, her hero, is in fact just a pervert,” said John Ray, the family’s attorney.

Regan was removed from his position as principal last week, but the school district hadn't given a reason for the position change.

“Mr. Regan will not be at the high school pending the investigation," according to a written statement from the Riverhead Central School District, adding that they are “legally prohibited from sharing further details” regarding the case.

Neither Regan nor Riverhead police returned a request for comment.