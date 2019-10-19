Police respond to the scene of an officer-involved fatal shooting in the NJ borough of Farmingdale on October 19, 2019.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in the small Monmouth County borough of Farmingdale, the office said early Saturday.

One civilian died in the Walnut Drive incident, the office said, though the circumstances were not immediately clear. The shooting happened only a couple of miles from another grisly scene, the discovery early Friday of a murdered young man in the middle of a quiet road in Howell. There was no early indication the two were connected, though.

Under New Jersey law the Attorney General's Office is required to investigate any incident anywhere in the state where someone dies while in official contact with law enforcement.

The borough is roughly 50 miles due south of Newark and 70 miles northeast of Philadelphia. As of the last census it a had a population of just more than 1,300 people.

The Asbury Park Press reported the shooting took place at a home on a cul-de-sac near an elementary school. Video from the scene showed a heavy presence of state and local police, as well as ambulances.