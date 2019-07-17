Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into SUV in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into SUV in Brooklyn

Published 48 minutes ago

    A motorcyclist lost his life Tuesday night after crashing into an SUV on the streets of Brooklyn.

    Police say the man with a female passenger were riding a Yamaha motorcycle at Rockaway Parkway and Avenue K when they crashed into the passenger side of a Nissan SUV with a 21-year-old driver inside.

    The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

    Police say there was no criminality in the accident.

    The SUV driver was visibly emotional, witnesses at the scene said. He was also transported to the hospital for anxiety and to be checked-out, according to police.

    Video from the scene showed the black motorcycle in the middle of a crosswalk with its pieces scattered across the street.

