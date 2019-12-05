Authorities: 1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Amtrak Transformer Explosion in the Bronx - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Authorities: 1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Amtrak Transformer Explosion in the Bronx

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How to Choose Your Organization for Giving Tuesday

    What to Know

    • One person has died and two others were hurt after a possible explosion in the Van Nest section of the Bronx, according to the FDNY

    • According to fire officials, the FDNY received numerous calls with multiple reports, including that of explosions and a fire

    • However, it's not confirmed what the incident was

    An Amtrak worker has died and two other people suffered minor injuries after an Amtrak transformer explosion in the Van Nest section of the Bronx, according to authorities.

    The NYPD says police responded to the call just after 11 a.m. 

    Police say an Amtrak employee was working on a transformer at that location when an explosion occurred. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Amtrak has alerted passengers that trains are being held at New York Penn Station due to the police activity surrounding the incident. 

    According to fire officials, the FDNY received numerous calls with multiple reports, including that of a transformer explosion, manhole explosion and fire. 

    According to fire officials, one person died and two others sustained minor injuries. 

    The FDNY is still on scene working.

    The NYPD is also assisting Amtrak police in the investigation. 

    This is a developing story. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us