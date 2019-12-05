What to Know One person has died and two others were hurt after a possible explosion in the Van Nest section of the Bronx, according to the FDNY

According to fire officials, the FDNY received numerous calls with multiple reports, including that of explosions and a fire

However, it's not confirmed what the incident was

An Amtrak worker has died and two other people suffered minor injuries after an Amtrak transformer explosion in the Van Nest section of the Bronx, according to authorities.

The NYPD says police responded to the call just after 11 a.m.

Police say an Amtrak employee was working on a transformer at that location when an explosion occurred. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amtrak has alerted passengers that trains are being held at New York Penn Station due to the police activity surrounding the incident.

According to fire officials, the FDNY received numerous calls with multiple reports, including that of a transformer explosion, manhole explosion and fire.

According to fire officials, one person died and two others sustained minor injuries.

The FDNY is still on scene working.

The NYPD is also assisting Amtrak police in the investigation.

This is a developing story.