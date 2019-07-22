Damaged Air Conditioner Sparked NYC Fire That Killed Mom, 7-Year-Old Daughter: FDNY - NBC New York
Damaged Air Conditioner Sparked NYC Fire That Killed Mom, 7-Year-Old Daughter: FDNY

More than 100 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire in Richmond Hill, the FDNY said

Published 15 minutes ago

    Mother, 7-Year-Old Daughter Die in Queens House Fire

    A mother and her 7-year-old daughter died in a house fire in Richmond Hill, police say. Wale Aliyu reports.

    (Published Sunday, July 21, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A woman and child died and two other people were hurt — one critically — after a fire tore through a home in Queens, the FDNY said

    • The fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story home on 117th Street, near Atlantic Avenue, in Richmond Hill around 9:30 a.m. Sunday

    • Authorities say a damage air conditioner cord sparked the blaze, and that there was no working smoke alarm inside the home

    A damaged air conditioner cord sparked the fire that tore through a Queens home over the weekend, killing a mother and her 7-year-old daughter died and leaving two other people hurt, fire officials said Monday.

    Sunday's blaze was ruled accidental, the FDNY said. No working smoke alarm was present in the home on 117th Street in Richmond Hill. Fire officials had said the blaze broke out on the first floor of the three-story home, ultimately killing 51-year-old Silvia Umana and her 7-year-old daughter Guadalupe Perez. 

    A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition, while a 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

    More than 100 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire, which came on the final day of the worst heat wave to hit the tri-state this year, the FDNY said.

