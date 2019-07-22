A mother and her 7-year-old daughter died in a house fire in Richmond Hill, police say. Wale Aliyu reports.

A damaged air conditioner cord sparked the fire that tore through a Queens home over the weekend, killing a mother and her 7-year-old daughter died and leaving two other people hurt, fire officials said Monday.

Sunday's blaze was ruled accidental, the FDNY said. No working smoke alarm was present in the home on 117th Street in Richmond Hill. Fire officials had said the blaze broke out on the first floor of the three-story home, ultimately killing 51-year-old Silvia Umana and her 7-year-old daughter Guadalupe Perez.

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition, while a 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire, which came on the final day of the worst heat wave to hit the tri-state this year, the FDNY said.