50-Year-Old Killed, 2 Other Injured in Queens Apartment Fire

A 50-year-old man has died and two other people were injured in an apartment fire in Queens early Monday morning.

Flames broke out on the 5th floor of a residential building on Elmhurst Avenue around 3 a.m., according to fire officials. Three people suffered from smoke inhalation and one of them was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 30-year-old man was in critical condition and a 36-year-old woman was in stable condition, police said.

Firefighters said they found two men unconscious in a bedroom and they also rescued a woman who was trapped behind a child gate on the 5th floor window.

The building did not have working smoke detectors, according to FDNY Deputy Chief Mark Ferran.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.