Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Woman Who Stopped SUV for Funeral Procession in Brooklyn: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Woman Who Stopped SUV for Funeral Procession in Brooklyn: Police

Published 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Woman Who Stopped SUV for Funeral Procession in Brooklyn: Police
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    A 39-year-old motorcyclist died when he collided with an SUV that had stopped for a funeral procession in Brooklyn over the weekend. 

    The 26-year-old woman driving the Nissan Murano the motorcyclist hit had been driving southbound on Hindsdale Street shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday when she encountered a funeral procession traveling east on Linden Boulevard. She stopped.

    Once the funeral procession had passed, the woman started driving again, south on Hindsdale Street, when the motorcyclist, going the other way, smashed into the rear passenger side of her SUV, police say. 

    Cops responding to a 911 call found him lying on the road with trauma to his body. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The 26-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital, though her condition was stable. 

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling, According to the U.S. Department of State

    No arrests have been made and the victim's name has not been released. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us