A 39-year-old motorcyclist died when he collided with an SUV that had stopped for a funeral procession in Brooklyn over the weekend.

The 26-year-old woman driving the Nissan Murano the motorcyclist hit had been driving southbound on Hindsdale Street shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday when she encountered a funeral procession traveling east on Linden Boulevard. She stopped.

Once the funeral procession had passed, the woman started driving again, south on Hindsdale Street, when the motorcyclist, going the other way, smashed into the rear passenger side of her SUV, police say.

Cops responding to a 911 call found him lying on the road with trauma to his body. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The 26-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital, though her condition was stable.

No arrests have been made and the victim's name has not been released.