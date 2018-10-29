 Anyone Want to Adopt a 28-Pound Cat? Doughnut Needs a Home - NBC New York
Anyone Want to Adopt a 28-Pound Cat? Doughnut Needs a Home

Anyone want to adopt a 28-pound feline? A Florida animal shelter says it is looking for someone to take in Doughnut, "the biggest boii ever."
