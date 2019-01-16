A police chase on Long island ended in a pair of crashes, a toddler being hurt and two people being arrested, officials say.

Authorities say police were following the suspects when there was a crash on North Ocean Avenue and Granny Road at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in Farmingville. A second crash then happened a short time later; details on that crash weren’t immediately available.

It’s not clear what exactly led up to the chase, but police said two people were arrested. A 32-year-old woman is charged with reckless endangerment, attempted assault on a police officer, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. Details on the second person arrested have not yet been released.

A 19-month-old girl was injured in one of the crashes, officials said. She was treated and then released into the custody of her grandfather.

The investigation is ongoing.