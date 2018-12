Fire gutted a home in Bushwick on Saturday and damaged two others, fire officials said.

The family that lived in the home on Bushwick Avenue at Pilling Street was displaced days before Christmas. The Red Cross is assisting them, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. and took about an hour to contain, firefighters said.

More than 100 firefighters responded and one suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.