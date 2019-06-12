Family of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos Releases New Statement

After pleading not guilty to charges connected to the disappearance of his estranged with, Fotis Dulos was released on bond Tuesday.

The family of Jennifer Dulos has released a new statement and photo of her on the 18th day in the search for the missing New Canaan mother.

“Jennifer Farber Dulos, mother of five, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, has now been missing from New Canaan, CT, for more than two and a half weeks. The towns of New Canaan, Farmington, and Avon have responded to Jennifer’s disappearance with a steady stream of love. These gestures of empathy and kinship have helped keep us going,” the statement from family spokesperson Carrie Luft read.

“As the news cycle propels the story of Jennifer’s disappearance forward, we must not lose sight of the enormous human cost of this tragedy: five young children have not seen their mother in 18 days. Jennifer is the constant presence in their lives. She has sole physical custody and has devoted her full energies to their care and happiness.

“Jennifer’s family, friends, and above all her children are living in limbo—missing her embrace, her lilting laugh, her bedtime backrubs, her gentle strength. Please know that the children are safe and loved and supported in every respect. But more than anything in the world, they long to know where their mother is.

“Someone has information about Jennifer’s disappearance or her whereabouts. The New Canaan Police Department has created a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and a dedicated email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please email or call the New Canaan Police tip line at 203-594-3544.

“Our deepest thanks go out to the forces of the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing and exhaustive efforts to locate Jennifer. Thank you also to every single person who has called in a tip. Keep the information coming. Please help us find Jennifer.”

Jennifer Dulos, who moved from Farmington to New Canaan after filing for divorce, was last seen while dropping off her children at school in New Canaan on Friday, May 24.

She was reported missing later that night after she missed several appointments and her friends became concerned when they could not reach her.

When police searched Jennifer’s home, they found blood in her garage and suspected she was the victim of a serious assault, according to court documents.

Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were arrested on June 1 and have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection in connection with her disappearance.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS HERE

Fotis Dulos was released on bond Tuesday and has returned to his Farmington home. Troconis has been out on bond since June 3. Both have been ordered to wear GPS-monitored ankle bracelets.

Police have been searching places in several locations across the state, including in Hartford, Farmington and New Canaan looking for evidence related to her disappearance.

One of the places state police have been focusing their search is at a trash plant in Hartford.

City surveillance cameras captured a man matching the appearance of Fotis Dulos throwing away bags of garbage along Albany Avenue in Hartford the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

A source tells NBC Connecticut that troopers are specifically looking for evidence that might have been picked up by a garbage truck and shredded inside the facility days after Jennifer Dulos disappeared.