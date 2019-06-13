7-Year-Old Boy Offers His Savings as Reward in Missing CT Mom Case

An offer from a 7-year-old Wethersfield boy to donate his savings as a reward to help find a missing woman has touched Jennifer Dulos’ family and friends, but they are asking that people looking to help in the search for the mom of five provide information but not offer rewards or establish funds.

“This is the kindest act imaginable: a 7-year-old-boy from Wethersfield, CT, has offered his savings as a reward to help find Jennifer Farber Dulos. His selflessness and generosity have touched our hearts. A little child shall lead them,” a statement from Carrie Luft, on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos, says.

“The impact of Jennifer’s disappearance on her five young children, family, and friends is affecting many people in similar ways. We urge this young man to keep his savings, but we honor his impulse. This is about more than a reward — it is a call to do something,” the statement issued Thursday morning says.

The family is asking that no financial rewards or funds be established at this time, but they are asking anyone with information reach out to police and provide any information they have.

“At this time, the police are best equipped to conduct searches for Jennifer. Citizens can help most by providing information. Please, if you have any knowledge about Jennifer’s disappearance or her whereabouts, email the New Canaan Police Department’s dedicated tip line at FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or call (203) 594-3544. Follow this young man’s lead and take action. Thank you.”

Dulos has been missing since May 24 and the search for her spans several towns. As police search for Jennifer and clues about what happened to her, police have also set up a dedicated website.

The family said New Canaan Police and the Connecticut State Police are not looking for volunteer search parties to assist in the search for Jennifer at this time.