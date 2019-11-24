Jennifer Dulos' Family Issues Statement 6 Months After Disappearance

It has been six months since New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

Jennifer has been missing since the morning of May 24.

Her estranged husband and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges.

"It has now been six months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing. That this milestone coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday challenges us to pause and give thanks, in spite of this tragedy," said Jennifer's close friend and family spokesperson Carrie Luft.

"We give thanks that Jennifer's children are healthy and well. We give thanks that they share their mother's deep sense of empathy and curiousity about the world around them. And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State Police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice," Luft said.

The family is encouraging others to be caring and generous this holiday season.

"In honor of Jennifer, we encourage acts of caring and generosity this holiday season, whether donations to a local food bank or shelter or other gestures of compassion. Hug your loved ones close and extend a hand to a stranger," Luft said.

Fotis Dulos made a court appearance earlier this month and the case was continued to Jan. 7.

To see a timeline of Jennifer's disappearance, click here.